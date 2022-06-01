Stephon Tuitt, the Notre Dame product who spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is calling it a career.

Tuitt announced his retirement in a statement shared Wednesday on the Steelers’ social media accounts.

Tuitt hadn’t participated in organized team activities, but the team hoped he would return after missing the 2021 season due to injury. He has also grappled with the death of his younger brother, Richard Bartlett III, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Georgia in June 2021.

Tuitt’s statement for the Steelers said he’s been “called to move beyond the sport of football.” He thanked the Steelers fans, organization, coaching staff, teammates and ownership for their support.

Tuitt’s statement:

With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire from the NFL. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to thank the Rooney family, Coach Tomlin, and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers. Stephon Tuitt

The Steelers selected Tuitt in the second round (46th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He tallied 246 tackles and 34.5 sacks during his career, including a career-best 11 sacks during the 2020 season.

A highly touted high school standout from Georgia, Tuitt played at Notre Dame for three seasons, starting three games as a freshman. He earned a starting position as a sophomore. As a junior, he was named a first-team All-American by several publications. He left a year early to enter the NFL Draft.