Fort Wayne’s Caleb Furst named Indiana Mr. Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst is the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball.

The Purdue signee averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game his senior season leading the Braves to their second straight IHSAA class 2A championship.

He scored over 2,000 career points and is the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

MaxPreps named him an honorable mention All-American and ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals rank him one of the top 40 players in his class.

Furst will be the first Indiana Mr. Basketball to play for the Boilermakers since Caleb Swanigan in 2015 and 12th overall in program history.

Runner-up Trey Kaufman-Renn out of Silver Creek will also join him at Purdue this fall. Kaufman-Renn led the Dragons to the 3A title averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Friday’s announcement also snaps of streak of three straight winners of the award to play their college basketball at Indiana.

Lawrence North’s Jayla Smith is this year’s Miss Basketball and will also be a Boilermaker.

It’s the first time both the boys and girls winners will go to Purdue since 1991 when Glenn Robinson (Gary Roosevelt) and Jennifer Jacoby (Rossville) played in West Lafayette.