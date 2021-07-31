Frank Reich expected back Monday

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD – Frank Reich has been out of sight, but hardly out of mind.

Forced into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 as the Indianapolis Colts opened training camp earlier this week, he’s remained connected with players and coaches via Zoom.

That’s apparently about to end.

After the players’ day off Sunday, Reich is expected back.

“He’s champing at the bit,’’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said Saturday. “He’s ready to go. He’s going to be back Monday.

“We’re excited about that. He texts me every day and we talk about the video, offense and defense.

“He’s ready to get after it.’’

While Reich has been away, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has handled the bulk of the on-field duties that Reich always handles.

Okereke shining

Linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to assume a larger role following the offseason departure of middle linebacker Anthony Walker.

He’s off to a solid start.

Friday, Okereke intercepted a Jacob Eason pass and it would have been a pick-6 in game conditions. Saturday, he came up with another interception of Eason and added a nifty knock down of a pass intended for tight end Jack Doyle.

“Bobby’s been doing well,’’ Eberflus said. “The thing with Bobby and with everybody is we’re just focusing on his basics right now; the improvements that we talked about and one of those were his eyes for his keys.

“The reason that’s important is because when a linebacker reads his keys, he can get faster to his work or making plays and as we used to say, hits on the ball. You can see him hitting the ball either by tackling or takeaway and that’s what he’s done.’’

That “eye discipline’’ always Okereke to close faster to the football and be in position to make a quick tackle or interception.

Medical update

Among players missing Saturday’s practice: cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), cornerback Marvell Tell III (back) and wideout J.J. Nelson (groin).

