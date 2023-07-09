FRANKLIN, Ind. — Central Indiana’s own Max Clark has been selected third overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, the first high school baseball player taken this year.

Clark, a recent Franklin Community High School graduate and member of the Indiana Bulls travel team, was selected third overall by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday during the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

“Taking it to the Max,” the Tigers’ official account tweeted Sunday night. “With the third pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select OF Max Clark.”

The 18-year-old, who just one month ago was named the 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year, was the first high school player selected in this year’s draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound center fielder batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 45 runs scored. Clark, who Gatorade called “the nation’s No. 1 draft prospect” back in June, also led the FC Grizzly Cubs to the Class 4A sectional semifinals.

In addition to FC, Clark has played, and starred, on the national circuit with Indiana Bulls as well as the international circuit playing with USA Baseball’s U18 squad, winning a gold medal in the WBSC U-18 World Cup.

Now that Clark has been selected by the Tigers in this year’s draft, he has a decision to make. Before he even began his freshman year at FC, he committed to Vanderbilt, one of the top Division I baseball programs in the country.

Still, the possibility exists that he’ll sign with the Tigers and turn pro instead.

“As of now, I swear, it’s the hardest decision to ever make,” Clark said during an interview in May.

After committing to Vanderbilt, Clark spoke with FOX59/CBS4 about how much support he has received from the town of Franklin and the surrounding community.

“It was never about going to a really good baseball school,” he said. “It was about representing your town, your city, your school, your community, your friends.”

For more on that one-on-one with Clark, click here.