INDIANAPOLIS – The action on the high school hardwood is heating up as the countdown to the boys state tournament begins. Only six weeks until the start of sectionals.

Class 4A No. 1 Lawrence North looks to remain undefeated as it hosts North Central, while No. 4 Carmel visits Pike aiming to stay perfect in conference play. The two schools will meet in two weeks.

Dave Griffiths has highlights of 12 games on the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59.