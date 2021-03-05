Friday Night Fast Break: Sectional Semifinals Sports by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer Posted: Mar 5, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST / Updated: Mar 5, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the night many fans consider the best day of high school basketball all year: sectional semifinal night. Dave Griffiths has highlights from all four classes on the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction NBA Stats