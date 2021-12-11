Golden scores 20 to lift Butler past E. Illinois 66-54

Countdown to Indy Fuel 'All You Can Eat' Night
December 17 2021 07:00 pm

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach LaVall Jordan of the Butler Bulldogs speaks with his players against the Texas A&M Aggies during the 2021 Maui Invitational basketball tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Texas A&M won 57-50. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden tied his career high with a season-high 20 points as Butler defeated Eastern Illinois 66-54 on Saturday.

Golden hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aaron Thompson had 14 points and 10 assists for Butler (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Jair Bolden added 10 points. Ty Groce had seven rebounds.

Chuck Harris, whose 11 points per game was second on the Bulldogs, was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

CJ Lane had 12 points for the Panthers (2-9). Dan Luers added 11 points. Paul Bizimana had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

