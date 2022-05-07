INDIANAPOLIS – Race fans poured into Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday night for Rev, the unofficial start to the month of May at the famed race track.

The annual event raises money for the IU Health Foundation’s statewide trauma and critical care programs, including the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at IMS.

The fundraiser features food from local chefs in the Pagoda Plaza and music and dancing on the iconic yard of bricks.

FOX59’s Dave Griffiths talked with the drivers as they walked the red carpet.