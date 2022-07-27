INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-four individuals have advanced in pursuit of a place on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

In a vote of the Seniors Committee, 12 individuals have been named a finalist: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls.

Colts’ perennial Pro Bowl offensive lineman Chris Hinton was among the candidates who didn’t make the cut to 12.

The Coach/Contributors Committee also narrowed the list to 12: Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

