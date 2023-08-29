FISHERS — Friday night football crowds might look different at Hamilton Southeastern Schools as soon as this week.

School district officials announced Tuesday that K-8 students must now be accompanied by an adult to attend HSE’s home high school football games on Friday nights. Administrators made the move in response to what they called “an uptick in incidences involving unsupervised K-8 students.”

In a release sent to families and students, the district outlined its desire to “increase safety at our high school sporting events this year.”

The rule change will go into effect this Friday when the Hamilton Southeastern Royals host the Avon High School Orioles.

“We appreciate in advance the support of our students, parents, and community,” Hamilton Southeastern administrators wrote in a release. “We understand this change in practice may interrupt normal plans for event attendance, but we want to ensure that all attendees have an enjoyable and safe experience.

“We wish our FHS Tigers and HSE Royals the best of luck in this year’s sporting events. “