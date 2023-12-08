INDIANAPOLIS — Is it possible for a former Indiana University quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy?

The Hoosiers have had three winning seasons since 1995, and they fired head coach Tom Allen in November.

Despite the program’s recent struggles, one of its former players is in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, which, by definition, is awarded to the nation’s “most outstanding college football player.”

Current Washington quarterback and former Hoosier Michael Penix Jr. is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy this year. Oregon and LSU quarterbacks Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels are the other passers eligible for the award.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. — the son of former Indianapolis Colts wideout Marvin Harrison — is the only non-quarterback in the running for this year’s trophy.

As of this article’s publication, Daniels is the betting favorite to win the award. FOX Sports lists Daniels’ odds of winning the trophy at -1,400.

Penix Jr., Nix and Harrison Jr. trail Daniels at +900, +2,200 and +20,000, respectively.

Penix Jr. is the only Heisman finalist to lead his team to the College Football Playoff this season. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in the playoff. Undefeated Pac-12 Champion Washington is slated to play Texas in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m.

The winner of the game — the 2024 Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans — will advance to the national championship game and play either No. 4 Alabama or No. 1 Michigan.

Indiana’s two best seasons in the last five years came with Penix Jr. at the helm. The Hoosiers went 8-5 and 6-2 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The 2020 season was shortened because of COVID-19.

Penix Jr. threw for more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of those seasons. He transferred to Washington ahead of the 2022 season.

Penix Jr. threw for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns last year. This season, he tossed for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. Penix Jr. has also run for three TDs this year.

Here’s how Penix Jr. stacks up against this year’s other Heisman hopefuls:

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

3,812 passing yards

40 passing touchdowns

355 rushing yards

3 rushing touchdowns

4 interceptions

9-3 overall, 6-2 conference records in 2024

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

4,145 passing yards

40 passing touchdowns

228 rushing yards

6 rushing touchdowns

3 interceptions

11-2 overall, 8-1 conference records in 2024

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

67 receptions

1,211 receiving yards

14 receiving touchdowns

11-1 overall, 8-1 conference records in 2024

The 2024 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. The award’s presentation will be broadcast on ESPN from Lincoln Center in New York.