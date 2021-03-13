High School Basketball: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the regional round of the IHSAA boys state tournament on Saturday.

The days started with regional semifinals in the morning and ended with the finals in the evening.

Several central Indiana schools are still alive on the road to the state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3, including two of the top teams in class 4A: Lawrence North and Carmel.

Dave Griffiths has highlights from all four classes on the FOX59 News at 10:00 p.m.

Regional Winners

Class 4A: Bloomington South, Carmel, Lawrence North and Gary West Side

Class 3A: Guerin Catholic, Leo, Silver Creek and South Bend St. Joseph

Class 2A: Blackford, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Parke Heritage and Southridge

Class 1A: Tindley, Barr-Reeve, Kouts and Southwood