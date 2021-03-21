High School Basketball: Semi-State

INDIANAPOLIS -Right in the middle of all the madness with the entire NCAA Tournament taking place in Indiana is “Semi-State Saturday” of the IHSAA Boys State Tournament.
Eight tickets to the state finals up for grabs in four locations across the state.
Dave Griffiths has a complete recap of who punched their tickets to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in two weeks on the FOX59 News at 10:00 p.m.
Semi-State Scores
Class 4A
Carmel 53 Gary West Side 50 (OT)
Lawrence North 54 Bloomington South 52
Class 3A
Leo 61 South Bend St. Joseph 59
Silver Creek 54 Guerin Catholic 46
Class 2A
FW Blackhawk Christian 88 Blackford 61
Parke Heritage 40 Southridge 36
Class A
Kouts 86 Southwood 70
Barr-Reeve 72 Tindley 25