High School Basketball: Semi-State

INDIANAPOLIS -Right in the middle of all the madness with the entire NCAA Tournament taking place in Indiana is “Semi-State Saturday” of the IHSAA Boys State Tournament.

Eight tickets to the state finals up for grabs in four locations across the state.

Dave Griffiths has a complete recap of who punched their tickets to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in two weeks on the FOX59 News at 10:00 p.m.

Semi-State Scores

Class 4A

Carmel 53 Gary West Side 50 (OT)

Lawrence North 54 Bloomington South 52

Class 3A

Leo 61 South Bend St. Joseph 59

Silver Creek 54 Guerin Catholic 46

Class 2A

FW Blackhawk Christian 88 Blackford 61

Parke Heritage 40 Southridge 36

Class A

Kouts 86 Southwood 70

Barr-Reeve 72 Tindley 25