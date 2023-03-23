INDIANAPOLIS – Schools had one last stop to make before punching their tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the finals of the Boys’ Basketball State Tournament: the semi-state round.

This is the first year of the new two-game format for semi-states with semifinals in the morning and the final at night.

Alexa Ross has scores and highlights from across the state.

Semi-State Scores

Class 4A

Ben Davis 66 Brownsburg 38

Kokomo 58 Penn 57

Class 3A

Guerin Catholic 56 Scottsburg 40

NorthWood 51 Delta 36

Class 2A

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 75 Lewis Cass 58

Linton-Stockton 64 Brownstown Central 56

Class 1A

Lutheran 55 Rock Creek 47

Southwood 64 Marquette Catholic 56