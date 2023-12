INDIANAPOLIS – With six new champions crowned in last weekend’s state football finals, attention turns from the gridiron to the hardwood as high school basketball intensifies.

A class 4A top ten matchup highlights the first night of action in December as top-ranked Fishers hosts Hoosier Crossroads Conference rival, No. 10 Noblesville.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across central Indiana on the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59.