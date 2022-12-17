INDIANAPOLIS – High school basketball tipped off a fantastic weekend of hoops in central Indiana on Friday night.

Several schools played conference games before participating in holiday tournaments, including the new number one team in class 4A, Ben Davis. The Giants hosted Warren Central in MIC play.

Brownsburg, one of the teams chasing Ben Davis in the polls, visited Hoosier Crossroads foe Avon, while Fishers took on its city rival Hamilton Southeastern.

Chris Hagan has scores and highlights in the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59.