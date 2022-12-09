INDIANAPOLIS – Now that six state football champions have been crowned on the field, the action is picking up on the hardwood. Basketball season has taken over Friday nights in Indiana.

Reigning state champion Cathedral is the team to beat in Class 4A with Mr. Basketball candidate Xavier Booker leading the way.

Ben Davis and Brownsburg are the top challengers to the Fighting Irish. Both schools are undefeated and play on Friday. The Giants (5-0) visit Franklin Central, while the Bulldogs (4-0) host Pike.

Dave Griffiths has highlights of both games on the season premiere of the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59.