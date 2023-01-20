INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the heart of the high school basketball season with conference play and city and county tournaments.

Undefeated Ben Davis is the undisputed top team in 4A, but there’s another perfect school in the class, New Palestine. The Dragons look to go to 13-0 on the road at Roncalli.

On the girls’ side, teams are getting in their final tune-ups with sectionals beginning soon.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across central Indiana on the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59.