INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game

NOMINEE #1: GUERIN CATHOLIC’S DYLAN MURANS

With time winding down and trailing by a point, the Golden Eagles’ Jack Cherry found Dylan Murans with the perfect inbounds pass for the game-winning basket. Guerin beat Heritage Christian, 52-51.

NOMINEE #2: BEN DAVIS’ SHERIDAN SHARP

The Giants’ Sheridan Sharp beats the first half buzzer with a jumper as the new number one team in class 4A improves to 8-0 with a 58-47 win over MIC rival Warren Central.

Who wins the Play of the Game for December 16? Guerin's Dylan Murans Ben Davis' Sheridan Sharp