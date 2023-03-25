INDIANAPOLIS – Guerin Catholic’s quest for a third state basketball championship will have to wait another year.

Top-ranked NorthWood hung on to beat the Golden Eagles 66-63 in overtime in the class 3A title game on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Guerin trailed by as many as 14 points before rallying to tie the game at 52 on a Kamea Chandler three-point play with 1:39 to go in the game.

The Panthers scored seven straight early in overtime to take control. Ian Raasch made a lay-up to put NorthWood on top, then Cade Brenner hit a three-pointer and lay-up to stretch the lead.

Brenner led all scorers with 28 points, while Chandler paced the Golden Eagles with 22.

The win is the Panthers’ first state basketball championship in their first state finals appearance.

Guerin head coach Bobby Allen was looking to lead the school to its third title after the program’s first coach Pete Smith won championships in 2012 and 2015.

Allen would have joined a select few to win state titles as both players and head coaches. The Cathedral graduate was on the Fighting Irish’s 1998 3A championship team.