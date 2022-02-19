INDIANAPOLIS – Trips to the state finals next weekend were on the line on Semi-State Saturday.
Seven schools from central Indiana hoped to punch their tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Dave Griffiths has a complete recap on the “FOX59 News at 10:00 p.m.”
Class 4A
Noblesville 62 Crown Point 41
Franklin 49 Mooresville 46
Class 3A
Silver Creek 64 Bishop Chatard 54
South Bend Washington 66 Garrett 39
Class 2A
Forest Park 53 University 44
Frankton 35 Fairfield 34
Class A
Tecumseh 54 Waldron 42
Lafayette Central Catholic 52 North White 46