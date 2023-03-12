INDIANAPOLIS – 64 schools began Saturday with their dreams still alive and well for a boys’ state basketball championship.

That list is now down to 32 as regional champions were crowned all across the state of Indiana in the new one-game format for this round.

Dave Griffiths has highlights from the IHSAA tournament on FOX59.

Regional Scores

Class 4A

Fort Wayne Wayne 62 Noblesville 60

Kokomo 68 Fort Wayne North Side 55

Brownsburg 66 New Palestine 39

Ben Davis 63 Cathedral 53

Bloomington North 45 Columbus North 43

Class 3A

Delta 54 Peru 47

Guerin Catholic 66 Danville 52

Beech Grove 65 Indiana Creek 56

Class 2A

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 80 Tipton 59

Scecina 45 Park Tudor 42

Class 1A

Lutheran 43 Bloomfield 40