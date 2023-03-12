INDIANAPOLIS – 64 schools began Saturday with their dreams still alive and well for a boys’ state basketball championship.
That list is now down to 32 as regional champions were crowned all across the state of Indiana in the new one-game format for this round.
Dave Griffiths has highlights from the IHSAA tournament on FOX59.
Regional Scores
Class 4A
Fort Wayne Wayne 62 Noblesville 60
Kokomo 68 Fort Wayne North Side 55
Brownsburg 66 New Palestine 39
Ben Davis 63 Cathedral 53
Bloomington North 45 Columbus North 43
Class 3A
Delta 54 Peru 47
Guerin Catholic 66 Danville 52
Beech Grove 65 Indiana Creek 56
Class 2A
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 80 Tipton 59
Scecina 45 Park Tudor 42
Class 1A
Lutheran 43 Bloomfield 40