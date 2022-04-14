INDIANAPOLIS – After 865 wins as a high school boys basketball coach in the state of Indiana, Jack Keefer is calling it a career.

A four-time state champion with Lawrence North, Keefer coached the Wildcats for 46 seasons. Tack on four more years before his time at LN when he lead Oak Hill, and that brings him to an even 50 as a varsity head coach.

“Coach Keefer has had a long lasting positive impact on our school and community since the doors opened in 1976,” said Lawrence North High School Athletic Director, Mr. Mike Penrose. “He understands the importance of education-based athletics for young people. He and his teams have volunteered at many community service events over the years. Moreover, for someone who has had his kind of success, he has been extremely humble. He showed me what it meant to be part of the “Wildcat Family” when I started my career at Lawrence North 28 years ago, and I will be forever grateful to have worked with such a wonderful coach, teacher, and mentor.”

Keefer is a member of the Class of 2007 in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.