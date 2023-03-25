INDIANAPOLIS – Lutheran beat Southwood 97-66 in record-breaking fashion to win the class 1A boys’ state basketball championship Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The title is the Saints’ first in basketball and second this academic year after the football team won the 1A championship in November at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Lutheran broke North Central’s record for most points scored in a state final in the multi-class era, while tying Crispus Attucks’ record for single-class basketball.

The Saints also broke the finals’ record for most points in a quarter with 36 in the second. They trailed by five early in the frame before going on a 33-9 run to take a 19-point lead into halftime.

Cayden Loescher led Lutheran with 22 points with Durray Smith adding 21. LJ Ward, Kaiden Patterson and Kameron Patterson also scored in double-figures for the Saints.

The lopsided loss ended a magical run for Southwood, who entered the tournament below the .500 mark. The second place finish is the second in school history after being runner-up in 2018.

FW Blackhawk Christian rallied from 11 points down to beat Linton-Stockton 52-45 for the class 2A championship in the second game of the early session.

The title is the Braves’ third in five years and first for former Indiana guard, Matt Roth, who took over as head coach for Marc Davidson, who passed away from cancer last year.