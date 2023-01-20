Senior Cam Brown set a school record on Coaches vs. Cancer night, in front of his father battling brain cancer

BEECH GROVE — Coaches vs. Cancer Night at Beech Grove High School always means a little more on Matt English Court, but this year’s game against Monrovia was extra special for senior Cam Brown.

Cam’s father Ryan Brown has been battling brain cancer since 2008, and was among those honored pregame for his fight. In the locker room after the ceremony, Cam cried while pumping up his teammates.

“That’s when they knew it was going to be a good night for me, and I was going to have a hot hand,” said Cam.

Brown scored 32 points in the Hornets 89-38 win over the Bulldogs, setting a school record with nine three-pointers made in a single game in the process.

“Seeing the team looking for him, the boys getting him the ball because they saw it in his eyes, and they kept giving him the ball for the record,” said Beech Grove varsity head basketball coach Joe Rihm. “It meant that much more watching him do it at home.”

Ryan told Cam before the game to go out there and have fun, but never expected his son to have the game he did against Monrovia.

“I just wanted to do it for my dad,” said Cam. “I told him I love him and that was for him. He’s going to get through this.”

Father coached son for several years in his childhood, and their shared love of basketball stood the test of time. Of his four sons, Ryan feels Cam can take his toughest criticism, on and off the court. Through his three surgeries and seven rounds of radiation, Cam has been Ryan’s rock.

English, who passed away from his fight against brain cancer in 2018, continues to inspire the entire Hornet community, but especially Ryan.

“It’s been really hard, but I’m going to stand tall like Matt English taught everyone from Beech Grove and keep fighting,” said Ryan.

We before me, always.