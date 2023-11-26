INDIANAPOLIS – They were the best team as the high school football season kicked off in August and they’re the best team as the season ends on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Ben Davis Giants beat Crown Point 38 to 10 on Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium to claim the class 6A state championship.

The title is Ben Davis’ 10th in program history and the first since going undefeated in 2017.

The Giants wasted little time, scoring the first time they had the ball. Thomas Gostkowski hit Zane Skibinski for a 32-yard touchdown to put Ben Davis on top, 7-0 in the first quarter.

The teams swapped field goals in the second quarter to make it a 10-3 game at halftime.

The Giants blew the game open in the third quarter with three touchdowns. Alijah Price broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run. Price then scored from two yards out, before receiver Jei’vyair Horton hit Mark Zackery for a 19-yard TD on a trick play.

Gotkowski threw his second touchdown pass to Skibinski early in the fourth quarter to put Ben Davis ahead, 38-3.

Gotkowski finished 14 of 22 for 152 yards and 2 TDs, while Price ran for 141 yards and 2 TDs on 13 carries. Zackery had six catches for 86 yards and 1 TD and Skibinksi had four grabs for 73 yards and 2 TDs.

The Giants finished 13-1 with their lone loss coming to national powerhouse, IMG Academy out of Florida.

The championship comes in Russ Mann’s first season as Ben Davis head coach. He becomes the sixth coach to win a title in his first season.