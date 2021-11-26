Brebeuf falls in 3A championship to Gibson Southern

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue commit Brady Allen threw five touchdown passes as Gibson Southern rallied to beat Brebeuf 45-35 in the class 3A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

The Braves built an early 26-7 behind three Nolan Buckman to Max Walters touchdowns before the Titans began their comeback.

Allen found Rory Heltsley for his third touchdown catch of the first half with six seconds left before the break to make it a 29-28 game.

Gibson Southern then scored on their first possession of the third quarter to take the lead for good. Allen hit Kaden Hurless for a 21-yard TD to make it 35-29.

Allen threw his fifth touchdown of the night and the Titans added a field goal to extend their lead.

The future Boilermaker finished 28 of 50 for 398 yards, while Heltsley caught 13 passes for 218 yards.

The win gives Gibson Southern its first state championship in football in its first finals appearance. It’s Brebeuf’s third runner-up finish after trips to the finals in 2013 and 2017.