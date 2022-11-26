INDIANAPOLIS – Bishop Chatard extended its state record with its 16th football championship, beating Lawrenceburg 34-14 in the class 3A title game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Tigers led 14-10 at the break, but the Trojans used a big second half outscoring Lawrenceburg 24-0 to propel them to their third 3A crown in the last four seasons.

Drew VanVleet found Noah Dudik for a 10-yard touchdown to put Chatard on top 17-14 midway through the third quarter.

Riley Kinnett ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a two-score game early in the fourth. Jasper Chapman kicked a 37-yard field goal and Kinnett added a 31-yard TD to pad the Trojans’ lead.

The Chatard defense forced four turnovers its offense turned into 17 points.

VanVleet finished 16 of 20 for 133 yards and one touchdown. Kinnett ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, while Luke Purichia contributed 37 yards and one score on the ground.

The state championship is the Trojans’ 19th in school history. The 16 football titles leads Cathedral (14), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (11) and Roncalli (10).