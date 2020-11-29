Chatard wins 3A title, 15th overall to extend state record

The Chatard Trojans pose with the class 3A state championship trophy after winning their 15th title in school history. (WXIN Wes Woodward)

INDIANAPOLIS – Chatard extended its IHSAA record capturing its 15th state championship with a 42-14 win over Danville in the class 3A title game.

It’s the Trojans’ fifth set of repeat championships since 1997 after winning it all last season. They’ve won three in a row two times, 2001-03 and 2010-12.

The game was never really in doubt as Chatard jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind two Tommy Hannon touchdown runs and a Carter St. John to Thomas Coleman 14-yard scoring strike.

The Warriors cut it to 21-7 on 36-yard TD pass from Kale Payne to Luke Wooten.

Danville hoped to keep it a 14-point deficit at halftime and cut into the Trojans’ lead further after receiving the second half kickoff, but St. John found Coleman again for a 28-yard touchdown with 11 seconds to go before the break.

Hannon ran for his third touchdown and St. Pierre threw for his third in the third quarter as Chatard sealed the victory in the second half.

Hannon finished with 118 yards and 3 TDs on 22 carries, while St. John went 16 of 19 for 174 yards and 3 TDs.

Chatard has now won 15 of its 16 appearances in the state finals. It was Danville’s second trip to the title game after finishing as runner-up in 1999.