INDIANAPOLIS – Decatur Central’s bid for the first state football title in school history fell short Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium as Fort Wayne Snider claimed the class 5A crown with a 33-6 win.

The Hawks scored first after Bo Polston connected with KC Berry for a 34-yard gain down to the Panthers’ 24-yard line to set up an Ashton Vogel 35-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Snider answered back in the second quarter with a one-play scoring drive. Star running back Uriah Buchanan broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead.

Decatur Central cut into the deficit with a Vogel 41-yard field goal to make it 7-6 with five minutes to play in the half.

Snider had two good chances to extend the lead before the halftime, but the Hawks’ defense stood tall as Marvin Campbell Jr. recovered a fumble at the Decatur Central 21-yard line and Jaylyn Shanks sacked quarterback Keron Billingsley at the Hawks’ 15 with time winding down in the half.

The Panthers rushed on the field goal unit, but the 33-yard attempt was no good to keep the game 7-6 at the break.

The Decatur Central stayed strong in the third, stopping Snider on three plays from inside the five-yard line. The Panthers settled for an 18-yard field goal to keep it a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter.

After a beautiful Polston punt to the five-yard line, Buchanan provided the back-breaker with a 95-yard touchdown sprint to make it 19-6.

The Hawks’ offense couldn’t sustain a drive in the second half. Billingsley ran for a 16-yard touchdown, then threw a 26-yard score to Buchanan to provide the final margin.

Buchanan ran for 235 yards on 23 carries, while the Snider defense held the high-flying Hawks to just 158 yards of total offense.

Decatur Central is now 0-2 in state finals, falling to New Palestine in 2018 as well. The win was Snider’s third state football championship.