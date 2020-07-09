Fishers football cancels practice due to COVID-19

Fishers prepares for their second game of the season against Pike.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers High School football team is taking extra precautions after an athlete tested positive for COIVD-19.

Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools say the team has been practicing in small training groups. Those that practiced in the group that was exposed to COVID-19 are working with the Fishers Health Department on steps to take for possible testing and quarantine.

The school district is advising families to monitor their athletes for any signs of symptoms of COVID-19 and keep them home if they having symptoms. The team is also canceling practices and workouts for the remainder of the week.

IndyStar reports Fishers athletic director Rob Seymour said they are talking with athletic trainers and looking at making any adjustments necessary. Seymour says they have to be able to adapt, similar to making halftime adjustments.

Anyone that has been in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19 should be self-quarantining for 14 days.