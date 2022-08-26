INDIANAPOLIS – Week two of the high school football season saw ideal weather conditions.

Several matchups among perennial state championship contenders highlighted Friday’s schedule.

Back-to-back state 6A champion Center Grove put its 29-game winning streak on the line against Carmel in the 25th “Copper Kettle” game, while 6A No. 2 Cathedral visits No. 3 Brownsburg in an early season test.

Dave Griffiths has highlights of 15 games, plus scores from across central Indiana on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.