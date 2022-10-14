INDIANAPOLIS – Friday is the last night of the high school football regular season, one final tune-up before sectionals begin next week.

A battle of unbeatens highlights the week nine schedule as top-ranked Brownsburg (8-0) visits Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference title.

The other top two teams in the class 6A rankings also meet as No. 2 Center Grove (7-1) hosts No. 3 Cathedral (6-1).

4A No. 1 New Palestine (8-0) and 1A No.1 Lutheran (8-0) also look to wrap up perfect regular seasons.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.