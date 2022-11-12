INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round.

Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game.

Center Grove’s quest for a third straight class 6A title continues against Warren Central, while Hamilton Southeastern aims to stay perfect as it hosts last year’s runner-up, Westfield.

In 5A, Whiteland plays in its first regional since 1999 and 4A no. 1 New Palestine visits no. 2 Roncalli.

Dave Griffiths has regional highlights from across the state on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.