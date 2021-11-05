Football Friday Night: Sectional Finals

Teams across central Indiana took one step closer to the state championships at Lucas Oil Stadium, as sectional finals were played all over the state.

The game of the week has decided the Section 13 title three years in a row, Cathedral and Decatur Central.

Dave Griffiths has the highlights from that game and more on “Football Friday Night” here on FOX59.

Cathedral 31, Decatur Central 7

Zionsville 42, Kokomo 17

Brownsburg 31, Carmel 7

Westfield 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22

Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7

Roncalli 35, Bishop Chatard 21

Brebeuf 42, Western Boone 17

Tri-West 18, Danville 13

Lutheran 34, Covenant Christian 27

Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Speedway 35

Scecina 21, Centerville 10