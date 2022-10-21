INDIANAPOLIS – The IHSAA state football tournament kicks off all across Indiana on Friday night.

Class 6A and 5A are off this weekend, but classes 1A through 4A hit the field for the first round of sectional play.

4A No. 1 New Palestine (9-0) begins their tournament with Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Mount Vernon (6-3), while 4A No. 2 Roncalli (8-1) hosts Shortridge (4-4).

In 3A, Tri-West (7-2) aims for its second win over Danville (3-6), while 2A Scecina (8-1) and 1A Lutheran (9-0) look to stay on track for a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium Thanksgiving weekend.

Dave Griffiths has sectional scores and highlights on FOX59’s “Football Friday Night”.