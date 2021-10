INDIANAPOLIS – It was sectional semifinal night of the state football tournament across Indiana. The class 6A bracket kicked off play after having a week off last Friday night.

A rivalry game highlighted this week’s schedule. Hamilton Southeastern beat Fishers in the annual Mudsock Game in September, but who would win the rematch with much more on the line?

Dave Griffiths has the highlights, plus checks in on eight other games on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.