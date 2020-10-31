Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS - Congratulations to Greencastle running back Brach Carrington for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from October 23, 2020.

In a sectional quarterfinal game against Washington, Carrington was nearly taken down in the backfield for a loss, but he re-gained his balance and pushed forward — literally. Buoyed by a BIG shove from seemingly his entire offense, Carrington eventually fell into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tiger Cubs' 44-0 win.