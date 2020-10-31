Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s week two of the IHSAA State Football Tournament on Friday.

Classes 6A and 5A begin play after having a bye last week.

Dave Griffiths has highlights of 14 games from sectional semifinals on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Most Popular

Latest News

More News