Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s week two of the IHSAA State Football Tournament on Friday.
Classes 6A and 5A begin play after having a bye last week.
Dave Griffiths has highlights of 14 games from sectional semifinals on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports ProducerPosted: / Updated:
