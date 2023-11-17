INDIANAPOLIS – 12 schools will realize their dream this weekend by securing a spot in next week’s state football finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
There are 11 semi-state games across Indiana on Friday night with one on Saturday afternoon.
Center Grove (11-1) visiting Ben Davis (11-1) highlights the slate as the Trojans aim for their fourth straight class 6A championship.
Other area schools vying for a berth in the finals are: Westfield (6A), Bloomington South (5A), Decatur Central (5A), New Palestine (4A), Chatard (3A), Southmont (2A), Lutheran (1A) and Sheridan (1A).
Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from the semi-state round on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.
IHSAA State Football Tournament Semi-State Scores
Class 6A
Westfield 31 Crown Point 38 F/2OT
Ben Davis 37 Center Grove 34 F/OT
Class 5A
Snider 28 Merrillville 0 F
Decatur Central 24 Bloomington South 12 F
Class 4A
NorthWood 45 Leo 33 F
East Central 49 New Palestine 0 F
Class 3A
Chatard 42 Knox 14 F
Heritage Hills 23 Gibson Southern 20 F
Class 2A
Bishop Luers 28 Lafayette Central Catholic 7 F
Southmont North Posey, Saturday 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Adams Central 42 North Judson 18 F
Lutheran 56 Sheridan 14 F