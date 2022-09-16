INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the official halfway point of the high school football regular season.

East side meets west side as perennial Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference powerhouses Warren Central and Ben Davis both look to improve to 3-2 after slow starts.

Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg aims to stay perfect when it visits 3-1 Fishers and 4A Roncalli tries to keep pace with top-ranked New Palestine hosting Guerin Catholic.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across the state on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.