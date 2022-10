INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October.

Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule.

Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this season, while Cathedral, Roncalli and Chatard all host out-of-state competition.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across central Indiana on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.