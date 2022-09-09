INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday.

One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”.

Parochial school rivals and perennial state champion contenders, Cathedral and Chatard also meet, while Center Grove looks to rebound at Ben Davis after having its 30-game win streak snapped.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across the state on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.