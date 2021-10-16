Football Friday Night: Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season before sectionals begin next Friday night.

Week 9 featured the game of the year as class 6A number one Center Grove visited class 5A number one Cathedral with perfect seasons for both on the line.

The top-ranked team in class 4A Roncalli and best in class A Lutheran also looked to finish their seasons undefeated in their final tune-ups before the playoffs.

Chris Widlic has highlights from across the state on “Football Friday Night” on FOX59.