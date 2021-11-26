Countdown to Indy Fuel "All You Can Eat," night
Lutheran beats Adams Central in class A final for first state football title

High School Football

(Photo by Wes Woodward/WXIN)

INDIANAPOLIS – Lutheran rallied from a two touchdown deficit to beat Adams Central 34-28 for the school’s first state football title.

The back and forth class A final kicked off championship weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

Senior quarterback Montasi Clay connected with Brandon Brooks for a 50-yard gain, then scored from 12-yards out to break a 28-all tie with just over a minute to play.

Cur’Brian Shelby secured the win and completed the perfect season for the Saints with an interception.

The Flying Jets flew out to a 14-0 lead after a class A record 59-yard punt return for touchdown by Nick Neuenschwander.

Clay found Micah Mackay for a 30-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter to prevent the game from getting out of hand.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter to make it a 21-14 game at halftime.

Lutheran took the second half opening kick and marched 61-yards in seven plays to tie the game. Clay capped off the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jake Pasch.

The Saints took their first lead later in the third quarter when Clay hit Mackay for a 71-yard TD.

A Lutheran fumble in the fourth led to Blake Heyerly’s third touchdown of the game to tie it again, before Clay’s late game heroics.

The Saints avenged a 2019 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in the state championship game.

