INDIANAPOLIS – Lutheran beat Adams Central 30-13 on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to earn its second straight 1A state championship and perfect 15-0 season.

The game was a rematch of last year’s 1A title game the Saints won 34-28 on a late touchdown.

Lutheran scored first behind its first field goal of the season, a 47-yarder from Dax Lockliear.

The Flying Jets took the lead on Ryan Black one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but the Saints answered with three straight touchdowns to take control of the game.

Jackson Willis threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Micah Mackay to put Lutheran on top, 9 to 7.

Willis then connected with DeVuan Jones for a 67-yard score with 1:22 to go in the first half to give the Saints a 16-7 lead heading into the locker room.

The sophomore quarterback hit Jones for a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter and for a 23-yard score in the fourth to cap off the scoring.

Willis finished 17 of 19 for 278 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, while Jones had seven catches for 121 yards and three scores.

The championship is Lutheran’s second in football and fifth overall to go along with three softball titles.