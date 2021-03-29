Hoosier helps Oral Roberts soar in the Golden Eagles’ historic run

INDIANAPOLIS – Oral Roberts made jaws drop around the country, becoming the second 15-seed to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Golden Eagles beat two-seed Ohio State, 75-72, in the first round.

Then, they beat seven-seed Florida in the second round, 81-78.

But, Oral Roberts’ run came to an end Saturday with a narrow 72-70 loss to three-seed Arkansas.

Indiana University graduate Iain Laymon was there for the Golden Eagles’ glory, serving as the team’s video coordinator.

“People call us Cinderella. We didn’t feel like we were Cinderella,” he said. “We felt like we were at the table like we were supposed to be. People want to come to school here just because of winning two games in the tournament.”

Laymon admits he did not know much about Oral Roberts when he joined the men’s basketball staff four years ago. He did not even know the school is in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It wasn’t like ORU was on the radar. I didn’t know where ORU was,” he said. “I heard of ORU. I didn’t know much about it other than it was a Christian school.”

So how did Laymon end up at Oral Roberts?

He was a student manager for the IU men’s basketball team under former Hoosier head coach Tom Crean. Crean recommended Laymon for the job at Oral Roberts.

Laymon earned his stripes with Crean as a manager, but he initially tried to as a player.

“I tore my ACL trying out actually. Because of that, I had to do all video and learn the ins and outs of scouts and preparation and watch workouts because I couldn’t be a part of them,” Laymon said. “I definitely know if I didn’t tear my ACL I would not be as prepared as I was to come to ORU.”