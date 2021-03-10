Hoosiers open Big Ten Tournament Thursday against Rutgers

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – MARCH 02: Head Coach Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on March 02, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Losing five in a row and six of their last seven overall, there’s no secret: Indiana is struggling as postseason play begins.

“When you drop five, drop six, you get depleted,” explains sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. “I think a really big thing, we reset our batteries going in after the Purdue game.”

“Everything is a clean slate,” adds senior Al Durham. “It’s 0-0. We’ve just came in to work every day, worked as hard as we could, tried to get back to the basics.”

It’s an approach that will need to produce different results than the Hoosiers saw this season if they want to survive and advance.

Opponent one is Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights beat the Cream and Crimson twice this year.

“Haven’t had a whole lot of success (against them),” says head coach Archie Miller. “Our most recent game, they really dominated the back 10 minutes of the first half and the second half. We have to be ready to go Thursday night.”

Before the NCAA Tournament takes over Lucas Oil Stadium next week, the Big Ten gets it now. With what’s likely to be four of the top eight seeds in NCAAs competing here this week too, the Big Ten Tournament will be one of the toughest conference championships in the country.

“(It’s) probably the deepest league in maybe the history of the Big Ten Conference in terms of the depth of the league and the quality of games,” continues Miller.

And the Hoosiers hope to show some of that quality themselves in their Big Ten Tournament opener Thursday night.