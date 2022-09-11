BLOOMINGTON – Indiana scored 28 straight points to open the second half after trailing Idaho 10-0 at the break, storming back to ultimately secure a 35-22 victory over the Vandals at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington Saturday night.

The Hoosiers (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) were delayed out of the gates with lightning in the area, but got started shortly after 8:30 p.m. No one told the IU offense, a unit that ended its first half drives with a punt, missed field goal, on downs, a fumble, another punt, and an interception.

But coming out of the locker room, Idaho (0-2) had no answer for the Cream and Crimson, as quarterback Connor Bazelak led the offense on five straight touchdown scoring drives and a sixth drive that ran out the clock.

Indiana will play a third consecutive home game to start the season next Saturday, September 17 against Western Kentucky at 12:00 p.m.