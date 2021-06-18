IFD shows support to Olympics-qualifying son of fire lieutenant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department will likely be paying close attention to one event in the 2021 Summer Olympics.
Drew Kibler, the son of IFD Lt. Phil Kibler, has qualified for the 800-meter freestyle relay. IFD tweeted the good news on Thursday.
Kibler qualified by finishing third Tuesday night in the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials. He graduated from Carmel High School. Fellow Carmel graduate Jake Mitchell is also on track to join Kibler in Tokyo in the 400-meter freestyle competition.