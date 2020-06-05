IHSAA introduces three-phase re-entry for fall sports

INDIANAPOLIS – The IHSAA announced Friday the majority of fall sports can begin practicing August 3.

All summer activities will be voluntary for athletes.

Girls golf practices can start July 31 with matches able to take place August 3. Other fall sports events can begin August 15.

The first phase of re-entry consists of team activities and conditioning from July 6 to July 19.



The IHSAA says athletes should be limited to 15 hours weekly of on-campus activities. During that 13-day span, teams will be limited to two activity days each week not on consecutive calendar days. On-campus activities cannot exceed three hours daily.



Athletes may condition four days each week no longer than two hours daily. Locker rooms may not be used during this phase. Pools may be used.



The second phase of re-entry allows 50-percent capacity in locker rooms and meeting rooms from July 20 to August 15.



50-percent capacity is also allowed in weight rooms, band rooms and wrestling rooms. Free weight exercises requiring spotters are allowed with safety measures enforced.



The third phase of re-entry begins August 15 when all fall sports competitions can begin.



Capacity in locker rooms and meeting rooms can exceed 50-percent. Hospitality rooms should not provide shared food, but water and pre-packaged snacks can be distributed.



Shared hydration stations, such as water troughs, fountains and hoses should not be used.



Concessions may sell prepared and pre-packed food items.



The IHSAA’s re-entry guidelines in full can be found here.